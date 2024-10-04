Alleged kidnapper’s daughter calls for his arrest, claims he is not of sound mind

Susana Kennedy, a woman claiming to be the daughter of Carlos Rebelo, who is suspected to have kidnapped a six-year-old girl, Eva Tembo, has appealed to South Africans to help find the child. Kennedy claimed on social media that her father is not of sound mind, and that if found, should be approached carefully.

Laura Nkhana, the child’s mother, worked as a live-in domestic helper for Rebelo for more than 10 years. He allegedly wanted to adopt Tembo without her permission. The little girl was last seen on July 16, based on information released by the South African Police Service (SAPS). Tembo had also been allegedly sleeping in Rebelo’s bed since she was two. Then she vanished, with Rebelo being suspected to have kidnapped her.

The officer assigned to the case, ZS Sithole confirmed to IOL that he had been in touch with Kennedy. “One of my worst nightmares has come true. This man is my biological father... He has kidnapped this six-year-old girl. Her name is Eva,” Kennedy posted on Instagram. A close-up picture of Eva Tembo shared by Susan Kennedy. Picture: Instagram Kennedy added that she knows what Rebelo is capable of, saying she desperately seeks help for Tembo. “I need to get her to safety.”

She implored social media users to share the message far and wide online so that it reaches more people. Kennedy also shared a picture of the vehicle her father was last seen driving, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The posts went viral and Kennedy responded on Instagram. “I so deeply appreciate all of your care and your concern. I want you to know that I am fine. I am strong, I am determined...I really just want to get this little girl Eva to safety,” she said.

“I need information; last sightings on where they were seen. Absolutely any information about seeing them anywhere in South Africa, possibly Mozambique, I have a feeling that that’s the next exit.” She said she had heard that they might be in Cape Town as well. “I also found out that the mom was petrified of him,” she claimed, tearing up. “And that he shouted at her terribly and at Eva too.”