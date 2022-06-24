Alleged kidnappers released on R3 000 bail after victim outsmarted them

Pretoria: The Sterkspruit Magistrate’s Court has released Ntlakanipho Oscar Mwandla, 26, and Siyabonga Mduduzi Zikode, 38, on R3 000 bail each after they were arrested for an alleged kidnapping. “This is subsequent to the arrest of the duo on 6 June by the Eastern Cape kidnapping task team in a joint operation with KwaZulu Natal vispol and local criminal record centre for allegations of kidnapping,” said Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela

It is alleged that the duo were involved in a kidnapping in Sterkspruit, in the Eastern Cape, in May 2022. “An undisclosed ransom was later demanded from the family of the victim and the family reported the matter to the police. Meanwhile, the victim managed to send the location to the family before her phone was taken from her,” said Mgolodela. “The suspects were traced and apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal on 6 June 2022. They made their first court appearance in the Sterkspruit Magistrate’s Court on 7 June 2022, where they were denied bail.”

She said the matter was remanded several times until the duo’s release on R3 000 bail each on Thursday. The matter was remanded to 20 July for further investigation. Acting provincial head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape Brigadier Selina Maponya has commended the law enforcement efforts in the case as a step forward towards curbing the scourge of kidnapping.

