Alleged kidnapping kingpin arrested at OR Tambo International Airport released due to ‘insufficient evidence’

The alleged kidnapping kingpin, who was arrested as he arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on August 18, has been released. The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Louw, said that the case was not enrolled because there was no evidence linking the suspect to the alleged crime.

The 40-year-old Zambian national was arrested as he arrived from Zambia. At the time, police said apart from kidnapping allegations, he was also linked to the R300 million worth of drugs found in Gauteng in July. Speaking to IOL following his release national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said:

“We do believe that the suspect still has a case to answer to. We will not comment further at this stage as we don’t want to jeopardise the case that is already before court. We still have seven in custody.” At the time of the arrest, police said the man was believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping for ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in South Africa. Police said he was specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman who was kidnapped in Helderkruin, Roodepoort in July.