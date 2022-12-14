Alleged KZN ‘loan shark’ killed while seated on a toilet

Durban - A 24-year-old man was found dead in an outside toilet in in Sonkombo, Ndwedwe on the KZN North Coast. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the victim who was allegedly a loan shark, was killed while using an outdoor toilet on his property in Sonkombo on Tuesday night.

“Policemen from the Ndwedwe SAPS contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) at approximately 22:34pm requesting medical assistance for the victim. “On arrival, Rusa members discovered a large crowd gathered at the scene. “Medics were escorted to an informal toilet situated approximately 30 metres away from the main building.

“Upon examination, the victim was found seated on the toilet with his pants around his ankles. “He sustained at least 10 gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared dead.” Balram said according the victim’s mother, her son informed her that he needed to use the toilet.

“She waited for him in the yard when she noticed two men enter the property.” Balram said the mother said one person approached the toilet and fired multiple shots at her son. “She was unable to identify them, because it was dark. The mother said she then fled into her home.”

SAPS have been approached for comment. Earlier this year, a man was jailed for killing a prison warder who was a loan shark over R6000. Ntokozo Alfred Nkosi, 40, pleaded guilty to killing Alson Mthunzi Dlamini on February 18, 2020 in Blaubosch, Newcastle.