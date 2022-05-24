Alleged Limpopo serial killer Themba Dube to go on trial next year

Rustenburg - The trial against a Zimbabwean man, accused of killing seven women in Limpopo, is set to start at the Polokwane High Court next year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday. Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, of Gwanda Mpaya village in Zimbabwe, allegedly killed seven women and dumped their bodies in different places in Limpopo.

“He faces seven counts of kidnapping, seven counts of rape, seven counts of murder, and one count of illegal immigration. He was initially arrested on November 3, 2021, for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone, that belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo, in October 2021,” said NPA spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. “The accused was in custody when the investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women, dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng, and Westenburg policing areas. It is alleged that he would lure women with the promise of jobs,” said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. The trial is set to take place on January 16 to 27, 2023, at Polokwane High Court. Dube remains in custody.

Last year, the NPA said the women allegedly killed by Dube had been positively identified by their next of kin. 1. Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped at Lebowakgomo. 2. Lesotho national Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, was reported missing in Polokwane in October.

3. Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, was reported missing at Seshego. 4. Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, was reported missing from Luthuli Park Extension 9L under the Seshego policing area. 5. Andrea Cholo, 25, reported being kidnapped at Seshego during September.

6. Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a foreign national who was reported missing at Seshego in August. 7. Jane Letswalo, 42, whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba Stadium.

