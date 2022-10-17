Alleged Lotus Gardens ‘drug lord’ denied bail in murder case

Durban - A 40-year-old alleged “drug lord” who has been charged with the murder of a man was denied bail. Kishen Pillay appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Pillay has been charged with the murder of Tshilidzi Madiba, 30, and five counts of attempted murder. The incident took place in Lotus Gardens, next to Atteridgeville in the west of Pretoria. According to the NPA, it is alleged that on September 11, Pillay had an altercation with one of the victims.

“Pillay allegedly assaulted the victim, who later told his friends what happened. “It is further alleged that Pillay shot Madiba, who was declared dead a few hours after arriving at the hospital,” said NPA provincial spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana. On September 20, Pillay handed himself over to the police.

During the bail application, the investigating officer told the court that if Pillay was released on bail, it was “likely” he would commit another crime. Pillay also faces another murder charge in an unrelated matter. The NPA said the investigating officer also provided the court with a signed petition from Lotus Gardens community members stating that Pillay was terrorising the community and was said to be a drug lord.

“The community in the petition asked the court not to release the accused on bail.” The court also heard that police had confiscated a licensed firearm and drugs from Pillay, which were still being analysed at the lab. The NPA said the magistrate said that the State had a strong case and that Pillay had failed to provide the court with exceptional circumstances as to why he should be released on bail.