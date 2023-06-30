Alleged municipal crooks hoped whiskey and cash would make a docket disappear

The North West High Court this week granted the NPA a preservation order for a corruption case amounting to R200,000. According to NPA provincial spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, a preservation order was granted against a Polo Vivo, cash of R66,400 and a bottle of 15-year-old whiskey.

Mamothame said the order pertains to an incident that occurred on October 23, 2022 where two people were arrested by the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit offices in Klerksdorp. The accused allegedly attempted to bribe a police officer who was investigating a Rustenburg corruption case about the irregular appointment of service providers by the Rustenburg Local Municipality. Explaining the charges, Mamothame said this entailed the irregular appointment of service providers by the then supply chain manager and other municipal employees.

A Polo Vivo has also been seized. Picture: NPA “The two suspects offered a total amount of R200,000 to the police officer to destroy the police docket, and at the time of their arrest they handed an amount of R25,000 and a 15-year-old whiskey to the police,” he said. Mamothame said a further amount of R41,400 was discovered inside the Polo Vivo and the suspects could not account for it. The NPA said the court agreed with the State that the money was part of the intended bribe money to be given to the anti-corruption police officer.