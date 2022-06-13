Alleged NW cop killers’ case goes to high court

Rustenburg – Four men and a teenager accused of killing two policemen in Mareetsane in the North West will stand trial in the high court. Benjamin Jacobs, 42, Jeremiah Mongale, 26, Rapulana Keikantse, 25, Matthews Modukane, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, are facing charges of murder, malicious damage to property, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of ammunition, possession of a semi-automatic firearm, kidnapping, possession of ammunition with intent to commit an offence and defeating the ends of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said the Itsoseng Regional Court postponed the case against the four men to July 25 for a high court appearance. "Their defence team was provided with an indictment, detailing all charges against the accused. Investigations have been completed and a pre-trial date is expected to be set when the matter appears in court," he said. "The 16-year-old minor was granted bail of R1 000 bail in October 2021 and was left under the care of a guardian. Meanwhile, the other four were denied bail and will remain in police custody until the matter is completed."

Constable Simon Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa, 50, and Sergeant Mojalefa Horatius Molete, 42, attended a stock theft incident in Mareetsane but failed to return to the station and were declared missing. A search operation was subsequently conducted and their remains were later discovered at the back of their burnt police vehicle on July 27 in 2021, in Ganyesa. "Upon arrest, police discovered the deceased firearm, two cellphones as well as SIM cards that were destroyed and thrown in a pit toilet at the home of one of the accused," he said.

