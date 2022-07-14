Alleged post office robber to apply for bail

Rustenburg - The man accused of robbing a post office of R230 000 in the Northern Cape will apply for bail next week. Frans Dillon Morakile appeared briefly in the Galeshewe District Court and the case against him was postponed to July 19 for bail application.

“The accused is facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The 27-year-old is accused of having robbed the Mankurwaneng Post Office branch near Kimberley,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Northern Cape division, Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. “It is alleged that on the day of the crime, the accused and his accomplice entered the post office where they accosted and pointed employees with firearms. During the robbery, the accused managed to take money amounting to about R230 000 before fleeing on foot.” Following the robbery, community members arrested Morakile and handed him over to the police.

“He was found with money running into thousands of rand, as well as firearms that were used during the robbery. “The case has been postponed to July 19 for the accused to submit a formal bail application. He is remanded in custody until his next court appearance while investigations are ongoing,” Senokoatsane said. According to Hawks spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Captain Tebogo Thebe, Morakile was found with R110 000-00 in his possession.

