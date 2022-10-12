Alleged rapist fighting for his life in hospital after he was assaulted

Pretoria – A 33-year-old alleged rapist is in hospital, fighting for his life, after he was assaulted by community members in Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the man was battered after he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman at Thubelihle in Kriel.

“According to information, the incident took place on (Sunday) 9 October 2022 at around 3am. The victim was reportedly on her way to a nearby hiking spot for lifts back home in Kriel,” Mdhluli said. “Upon her arrival at the spot, she was allegedly accosted by a male and both proceeded to Nkanini Street in Kriel where the suspect allegedly raped her. However, the victim is said to have screamed for help. A group of men came to her rescue and in the process the suspect is said to have been assaulted.” The police were notified and on their arrival the suspect was arrested.

Mdhluli said due to the injuries the alleged suspect had suffered, he was taken to hospital where he is under police guard. “The suspect is expected to appear in court soon. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations (FCS) unit took over the investigation,” he said. Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “strongly condemned this barbaric act”.

In August, the High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Breyten, convicted and sentenced 35-year-old Muzi Christopher Nkosi to life and 15 years’ imprisonment for the rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman. At the time, Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Monica Nyuswa said Nkosi, from Ermelo, invited the teenager by phone for a drink. “On arrival, they moved from one tavern to another. At midnight, the deceased informed the accused that she was going home, and the accused offered to accompany her home,” Nyuswa said.

