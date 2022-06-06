Alleged RDP house fraudsters appear in court

Rustenburg - Former Emalahleni councillor, Linda Bhekiyise Goqo, and two others arrested for low cost housing (RDP) fraud amounting to over R300 000 have been released on bail. Goqo, 57, Xolani Manana, 32, and Sharon Mtshali, 36, were released on bail of R2 000 bail each by the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Friday. They were arrested by the Hawks Middelburg based Serious Corruption Investigation on the same day for fraud, theft and corruption.

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the trio’s arrest followed an investigation by the Hawks which started in July 2020. Complainants had reported to the police that they paid money to buy RDP houses which were never allocated to them. "During the investigation, it was established that Emalahleni Local Municipality Councillor Goqo received the money for his own benefit. “It was further established that he was working together with Xolani Manana who was sent by the councillor to collect monies that he charged people for the RDP houses.

“The councillor did not want electronic transactions, he preferred cash only, hence Xolani was tasked to collect the monies," Captain Sekgotodi said. "During the interview Manana made a confession on six incidences whereby he received money from the victims and gave it to the councillor which was cash only. “Accused number three, Mtshali, was also linked after her account number was used to receive the money from one of the victims which she withdrew then handed to the councillor. The total money stolen was R307 000."

The case agaist the trio was postponed to July 22 for investigation. In a separate incident, the Hawks said Sfiso Johannes Khumalo, 41, was re-arrested on Thursday, from his hiding place around Kabokweni in Mpumalanga. "Khumalo was previously sought and his name published in the media on October 6, 2020, for the Rockdale Middelburg Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP). He was rearrested on March 1, 2021, by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Mpumalanga assisted by members of Crime Intelligence. He was released on R10 000 bail on March 30, 2021, and appeared in court several times but later evaded court," said Captain Sekgotodi

She said during his previous arrest Khumalo was recapped about the warning he was previously issued and ordered to appear in the Middelburg Court on July 24, 2020, but he did not honour the order and absconded, resulting in a warrant of arrest being issued against him. "It is alleged that in October 2018, Sylvia Nyandeni, 43, an employee of the Steve Tshwete Municipality allegedly colluded with Khumalo to defraud applicants of RDP houses in Middelburg. “Nyandeni misrepresented herself as having the authority to receive money from the destitute applicants. The defrauded victims were given a bank account of Khumalo to deposit the funds which amounted to just over R700 000."

The two allegedly shared the proceeds afterwards. "Nyandeni and Khumalo were summoned to appear before the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on July 24, 2020. However, only Nyandeni honoured the court appearance; Khumalo sent a sick note stating that he was not feeling well. “The court ordered that Khumalo appear alongside Nyandeni on the follow-up date scheduled for August 20, 2020. He was informed accordingly but he once again absconded.

"During the previous arrest, he was once again given the same orders when he was released on bail on March 30, 2021, but still he did not honour the order. The new warrant of arrest was issued." Nyandeni appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on March 23, 2022, without Khumalo. The case was postponed to May 4 to locate Khumalo and again postponed to May 28 as he was not yet found. Khumalo who was re-arrested from his hiding place on Thursday night is due to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.