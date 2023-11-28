Alleged robber found with new clothes worth R50,000 and money after fatal cash-in-transit robbery

Three suspected robbers, aged between 34 and 40, have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery which occurred along the R37 Road in Mecklenburg under the Sekhukhune District, Limpopo police said. The armed robbery happened on Saturday, according to spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“A group of suspects bombed a security company vehicle transporting money. In the process a security guard was fatally wounded. Suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Mashaba. “Members of the [SA Police Service] SAPS Limpopo Provincial Tracking Team received information and operationalised instantly, and they then traced the suspects.” On Sunday morning, the law enforcement team spotted a white Hyundai Creta driven by the robbery suspects on the R40 Road outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Limpopo in which a security guard was brutally murdered. Picture: SAPS “Police tried to stop the vehicle but it sped off. They chased the vehicle, until the driver stopped about five kilometres outside Hazyview. Two suspects were searched and found in possession of used AK47 cartridges and an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Mashaba. The two suspected robbers were immediately arrested. As the police received more information on the case, the tracking team proceeded to Burgersfort, at Mashifane Park in Limpopo where a third suspected robber was also arrested.

Police found new clothes worth almost R50,000 and an undisclosed amount of money when they arrested one of three people linked to an armed robbery in Limpopo where a security guard was brutally murdered. Picture: SAPS “He was driving in one of the vehicles utilised during the cash in transit robbery. Police recovered an undisclosed amount of money and expensive clothes worth close to R50,000,” said Mashaba. Money recovered by police during the arrest of three people linked to an armed robbery in Limpopo in which a security guard was brutally murdered. Picture: SAPS Preliminary information indicates that the three suspects were on bail for a similar case which occurred during 2018 in the Sekhukhune District. “The three suspects were arrested for robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder. More arrests are expected at this stage,” said Mashaba.

Money recovered by police during the arrest of three people linked to an armed robbery in Limpopo in which a security guard was brutally murdered. Picture: SAPS He said the three suspects will appear before the Moroke Magistrate’s Court on January 22, facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder on the outstanding, similar case which the trio was previously released on bail. “The suspects will appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, November 28, facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder committed on Saturday, November 25,” said Mashaba. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has saluted the tracking team “for their concerted efforts as they continue to make the province a safe and secure space this festive season”.