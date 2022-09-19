Alleged robbers, hijackers and drunk drivers among 1 600 people arrested across Gauteng

Pretoria – At least 1 680 people were arrested across Gauteng over the weekend for serious and violent crimes that include murder, armed robbery, car hijacking and rape. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said two armed suspects were arrested and found with the loot in the West Rand District, a few minutes after they robbed a chain store in Krugersdorp on Saturday.

“It is reported that armed suspects stormed into U-Save Supermarket in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, and robbed the shop (of an) undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. The matter was reported to the police officer who was in the vicinity,” Masondo said. The police officer called for backup and members of police highway patrol and Mogale City joined in a high-speed chase and shoot-out with the suspects. “Two suspects were arrested and two firearms were recovered. Police are searching for one suspect who escaped from the scene,” Masondo said.

“The same day, a shoot-out between the police and armed suspects who were reported to be en route to commit business robbery resulted in one of the suspects being fatally shot, four arrested and two unlicensed firearms recovered. Members from SAPS crime intelligence received information about suspects who were to commit a business robbery in Joburg.” Backup was called from members of the Joburg Metro Police Department. At about 10pm, police noticed a white Toyota Quantum that matched the description given, driving in Kensington.

“As the police were approaching, suspects started shooting and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect was fatally shot, one suspect sustained injuries while three other suspects were arrested without injuries. Two unlicensed firearms and more than 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered,” Masondo said. One alleged robber was killed in a shoot-out with police while his accomplice was shot and wounded. Picture: SAPS The Toyota Quantum vehicle which was fitted with false registration plates was impounded “as it was used in the commission of a crime”. “Other suspects were arrested in Tshwane, Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni, Joburg and West Rand districts during high density and Operation O Kae Molao Operations for offences ranging from murder, attempted murder, car hijacking, assault common – which in some instances includes domestic violence,” Masondo said.

He said others were arrested in Gauteng for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of stolen goods, being undocumented foreign nationals, driving while under the influence of alcohol and fraud. The detained suspects are set to appear before various magistrate’s courts from today. IOL