Alleged Rustenburg cable thieves in court after shoot-out with police

Rustenburg - Three of the four suspected cable thieves arrested after a shoot-out with the police at Mosenthal near Rustenburg will apply for bail next week. The case against Custodio Armando Joao Tivane, 36, Sentle Manyafu, 28, and Sephelele Ndabeni, 33, was postponed to October 4 at the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane.

The three were arrested in Mosenthal after a shoot-out with the police on Friday last week. North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the police on a patrol in Boitekong noticed two suspicious minibus taxis in the early hours of Friday. The minibuses sped off after the occupants saw the police approaching. The police called for back-up after realising that some of the occupants were wearing balaclavas. The Phokeng K9 Unit and Lethabong police joined in the chase.

One of the minibuses was eventually intercepted at Mosenthal village and pulled off the road, but the occupants shot at the police, who returned fire. Two of the occupants ran into the bushes, while the other two were instantly arrested. “A thorough search by the police led to the apprehension of two more suspects after being found in the bushes. It was established that one of them sustained injuries during the shoot-out,” she said.

The police seized the minibus taxi, explosives and presumably stolen copper cables that were found inside the taxi. The fourth man is expected to appear in court as soon as he is discharged from hospital. They are all facing charges of attempted murder, possession of explosives and possession of suspected stolen copper cables.

