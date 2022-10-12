Alleged Stilfontein illegal miners in court

Rustenburg - Twenty suspected illegal miners arrested at a Stilfontein mineshaft as well as an additional accused were remanded in custody. The group, aged between 19 and 40, appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

SABC radio station Motsweding FM reported that the court allowed the media to record the proceeding, but ordered that the faces or identity of the accused should not be recorded, as well as court officials. The group was arrested by a team led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by members of the Hawks’ Tactical Management Section, Special Task Force, National Intervention Unit, District Illegal Mining Task Team, Tactical Response Team, Bidvest Protea Coin, and Harmony Gold mine. “The operation comes following weeks of surveillance into the alleged illegal mining activities of the suspects, resulting in the arrest of 20 suspects and the seizure of 15 AK-47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5, boxes full of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The additional accused, who brings the number to 21, was arrested at his home in Stilfontein. “The suspect was seen in the footage collected during surveillance with his vehicle delivering goods at the shaft on several occasions. The vehicle was also seized,” Mogale said. The case against the 21 was postponed to October 18 for verification of addresses and their immigration status.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mogale said three suspects were arrested on Tuesday after the police acted on information regarding individuals alleged to have been in possession of firearms. “The trio were travelling in a taxi from Lesotho to Klerksdorp. Upon arrival at Klerksdorp, the suspects were searched and two pistols were found in their possession,” she said. In a separate case, 88 other suspected zama zamas arrested in October 2021 in Orkney also appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eleven firearms, ammunition, illegal mining paraphernalia, gold-bearing material and food were seized during their arrest. Eighty-seven suspected illegal miners were arrested at shaft 2 in October last year. The men, all from Lesotho, are facing charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, illegal possession of gold, theft and conspiracy to commit an offence. A 60-year-old taxi owner was added to the charge sheet. He allegedly transported the suspected illegal miners to and from the mine, and also transported food.