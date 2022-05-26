Alleged tax fraudster Sifiso Mabuza wanted by the Hawks over R28m Sars bill

Johannesburg - Sifiso Innocent Mabuza, 39, is wanted by the Nelspruit-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, for alleged fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act. It is alleged that, between 2018 and 2021, Mabuza – who was the director of Shishila Rural Trading – submitted fraudulent tax returns to Sars and prejudiced the receiver of revenue for an amount of R28 million.

The investigating team managed to trace Mabuza and he indicated that he would hand himself over. Mabuza then reneged on his promise and his whereabouts are now unknown. The court has issued a warrant for his arrest and he is now a wanted man.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mabuza is urged to contact the investigating officer on the case, Lieutenant Colonel Thabelo Takalani on 071 481 2848. In an unrelated matter, another Mpumalanga man – facing charges of fraud and the contravention of the Tax Administration Act – has been released on bail. Tuku Raymond Skosana, 45, appeared at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court.

A preliminary probe by the Hawks revealed that the accused was the director of the company called Emission Control System CC and it further alleged that during 2016 and 2017, the accused failed to declare income to the value of R18 750 234.19. The accused was released on R2 000 bail and the case has been postponed to July 25. The matter has been transferred to the Middelburg Special Commercial Crimes Court.

