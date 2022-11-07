Alleged tender syndicate members in court for fraud, theft

Rustenburg - Four suspected members of a syndicate, are expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court on Monday for theft and fraud. The four aged between 37 and 61 were arrested on Saturday, after they tried to defraud a local man.

“It is alleged that the suspects approached unsuspecting contractors and promised them tenders. The victims would then be asked to deposit a certain amount of cash into an account in exchange for a tender,” North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, said in a statement. “Reports suggest that on Wednesday, November 2, the suspects who pretended to be North West government employees approached a 53-year-old victim and promised to award him a R58 million tender on condition that he gives them R40 000. Consequently, the victim deposited R20 000 and committed to pay the remaining money later. “He then informed the police and the suspects were ultimately apprehended by the National Organised Crime Unit, Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Detectives after trying to meet the victim,” she said.

In a separate incident, police in the Northern Cape said a 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of dagga with an estimated street value of R100 000. Captain Olebogeng Tawana said Hopetown visible policing members arrested the man while he was hitch-hiking on Saturday. He said the man was spotted carrying bags at a hiking spot.

“The police members who were patrolling the area approached the suspect and searched him. “He was found in possession of six black refuse bags stuffed with dagga, weighing 20.018 kg. The suspect is expected to appear in the Hopetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 7 on a charge of possession of dagga,” he said. IOL