Alleged truck hijacker arrested in Klerksdorp after officers spot alcohol cargo falling from vehicle

The members of the Stilfontein K9 Unit arrested a suspect linked to truck hijackings during a routine patrol at the weekend. Officers noticed an Isuzu truck losing its cargo of alcohol products while driving on Davill Street, Walkerville, Klerksdorp.

North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, stated that after pulling the truck over, both the driver and passenger fled the scene. The driver was quickly arrested, and two firearms were recovered, including a toy gun. The suspect, lacking a firearm licence, was immediately arrested. Further investigation revealed that there was blood in the driver’s seat. This prompted additional police units to join the case.

The Potchefstroom Flying Squad later located an injured man at a Klerksdorp hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. “It was alleged that an Uber driver, who noticed the injured man next to the road in Manzil Park, rushed him to the local hospital. “Upon interviewing the man, he alleged that he was driving an Isuzu Truck on the R30 road between Klerksdorp and Ventersdorp, when he was allegedly stopped by suspects in two vehicles about 15 km from Ventersdorp,” said Myburgh.

After attempting to escape, he was shot, abducted, and later abandoned in Manzil Park, where an Uber driver found him and took him to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing, and further connections to other cases are being explored. The provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena praised the officers' vigilance and teamwork, while also acknowledging the Uber driver for assisting the injured victim.