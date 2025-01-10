Allegedly trafficked, naked men escape Joburg house, 26 more rescued by police

Law enforcement agencies in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for a group of trafficked Ethiopian nationals who fled from captivity at a house in Sandringham, Johannesburg. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Colonel Philani Nkwalase said on Thursday night, at around 9pm, authorities responded to a tip-off from neighbours about suspicious activities at a residence on Luster Road, Sandringham.

“A joint operation between Sandringham SAPS, Gauteng Hawks, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and a private security company led to the dismantling of a human trafficking ring in Sandringham, Johannesburg,” said Nkwalase. Upon arrival at the premises, the law enforcement units found 15 naked individuals, suspected to be Ethiopian nationals held captive inside the house. Another 11 victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

“Preliminary investigation by the joint team revealed that (other) victims broke open a window and burglar bar and escaped. Few were rounded up in the area close to the crime scene while others escaped,” said Nkwalase. Further investigation led to the arrest of three suspects, who were allegedly involved in human trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. The alleged traffickers were found with a 9mm Tokarev pistol, one magazine, and no ammunition.