Almost 40 stolen cars intercepted this year in Limpopo

As commander of the SAPS Polokwane Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Khomisani William Nkuna stands as a pillar of dedication, integrity, and excellence within the South African Police Service (SAPS). With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, his commitment to combating vehicle-related crime has not only resulted in the successful prosecution of criminals but also enhanced the safety of communities across the province.

Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said since joining the SAPS in 1990, Nkuna has embodied the principles of service and perseverance. "From humble beginnings as a shift driver to becoming the leader of one of Limpopo's most crucial investigative units, which reflects both his passion for law enforcement and his relentless pursuit of justice," said Mashaba. "Under his command, the VCIU has achieved significant milestones, including securing 72 convictions, amounting to over 472 years of imprisonment, and recovering 39 stolen and hijacked vehicles in 2025 alone."

Nkuna began his career as a member of the Community Service Centre (CSC) in the SAPS, diligently handling community complaints. Recognizing the importance of education in advancing his career, Nkuna attained a Diploma in Policing from the then Technikon SA (now UNISA) in 1995. “This academic achievement paved the way for his transfer to the detective service at Nebo in 1996, followed by Polokwane detectives in 1998. In 2000, his leadership skills were recognized when he was appointed as a group leader in the detective service, a position that earned him the best group leader Certificate in 2003,” said Mashaba.

"Always eager to innovate, Lieutenant Colonel Nkuna became the first officer to attend the sector policing course, successfully implementing its practices upon his return." His unwavering dedication to community engagement and crime prevention earned him the best sector manager accolades in 2004, 2008, and 2010, a testament to his ability to lead with both vision and integrity. Mashaba narrated that Nkuna's commitment to public safety goes beyond office hours.

“In a remarkable demonstration of his dedication, he personally pursued and apprehended a car thief in Flora Park, Polokwane, in 2009, using his private vehicle to ensure justice was served. This incident solidified his decision to specialize in vehicle crime investigation,” said Mashaba. Nkuna’s transfer to the Polokwane Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in December 2010 marked a turning point in his life. His expertise in tackling vehicle-related crimes was recognized in October 2011, when he received a commendation certificate from the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo for his exceptional work in reducing carjackings.

“His leadership skills led to his appointment as acting unit commander in 2011, and he was officially promoted to lieutenant colonel on November 1 2022,” said Mashaba. SAPS in Limpopo has saluted Lieutenant Colonel Khomisani William Nkuna, commander of the SAPS Polokwane Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) after nearly 40 stolen cars were intercepted this year. With the Easter holiday season approaching, a period characterized by increased vehicle movement from neighboring provinces and countries, the role of the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit becomes more vital. “Criminal syndicates often exploit the busy travel season, targeting unsuspecting motorists,” said Mashaba.

Under Nkuna’s leadership, the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Polokwane is intensifying its operations, focusing on the swift apprehension of vehicle thieves and hijackers. Nkuna has urged the public to remain vigilant and to always adopt basic safety precautions, including, never leaving keys in unattended vehicles, being cautious when accepting rides from unknown individuals and reporting suspicious activities immediately to law enforcement. “Vigilance saves lives,” said Nkuna.