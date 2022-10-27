Almost one month later and still no arrests for Musgrave couple’s deaths

Durban - Police have yet to make an arrest in connection with the deaths of a couple who died following fumigation at a Musgrave last month. Thirty-five-year-old Nicholas Molver and his wife, Matri, 34, were found unresponsive in their flat.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said a relative had gone to check up on them as their phones were not being answered. He said emergency services were immediately notified, who arrived on the scene within minutes. "On scene were the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS Explosives Unit and Berea SAPS. It was established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white powder like substance. Firemen used an industrial fan to clear the toxic fumes. A Netcare 911 Rescue Technician with the Fire Department used self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the home unit, where they found an adult male and an adult female unresponsive in the bed. Both patients were assessed, however showed no signs of life and were sadly declared deceased," Herbst said.

Speaking to IOL, provincial SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the matter is under investigation and no arrests have been made. Gwala explained that an inquest was opened and a decision on how to progress will be made once the post mortem results have been received. The couple was described as "lovely" and were recently married. Molver, who worked as an environmental and agriculture justice advocate, while Matri was a graphic designer.

