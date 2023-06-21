Already imprisoned serial rapist sentenced for rape of four-year-old girl

Cape Town - An already imprisoned serial rapist from Mossel Bay has been sentenced for another rape which he perpetrated in 2004. Goodman Nomga was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of the then four-year-old victim, five years imprisonment for sexual assault and three years for theft in the Mossel Bay Regional Court on Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Nomga was linked to the rape of his victim in May 2004 by DNA. He said the four-year-old victim was on her way to crèche when he approached her and picked her up along the road. Nomga told the child he would buy her chips.

He then took the victim into a bush where he brutally assaulted her and raped her. The Mossel Bay Advertiser reported that Nomga, who is serving a 30-year prison sentence for raping women and children in the Mossel Bay area in 2015, broke the jaw of the child. After Nomga was linked to the 2015 rapes by DNA, his DNA, which was now in the system was a positive match to the DNA found on the little girl in 2004.

Twigg said the case was assigned to Warrant Officer Sedricks Marks of the Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit who started his investigation with no leads. “DNA was discovered on the underwear of the victim and was sent for testing. Two years later Warrant Officer Marks arrested a suspect on a charge of rape in an unrelated matter and the DNA results revealed that this is the same suspect who raped the four-year-old girl,”Twigg said. “He used the evidence at his disposal and presented it before court in which the accused was found guilty on the charges against him.”

During sentencing, the court also ordered Nomga’s name be added to the Sexual Offences Registry. Police Management in the Western Cape commended the investigating officer and prosecuting team to ensure justice for the victim. [email protected]