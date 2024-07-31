Altercation over gambling money turns deadly

A Limpopo man is expected to appear in the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder.
The 29-year-old man was arrested during a joint operation in Mopani District on Tuesday, July 30.
Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place on Sunday, July 28 at around 4am.
“Police responded to a murder incident that was committed at Sonkwane village under the Maake policing area. Two males allegedly had an altercation over gambling money and the suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp object and fled the scene on foot afterward,” Ledwaba said.
“The male victim untimely succumbed to the stabbing wounds and was declared dead by the members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) upon arrival at the scene,” he said.
“A murder case was opened at the local police station and Mopani District Tracking Team jointly with the Tzaneen Crime Intelligence Unit immediately took over the investigation and commenced with a massive manhunt for the 29-year-old male suspect.”
At about 9am on Tuesday, police received information about the whereabouts of the suspect who was seen climbing up a mountain intending to hide in the Makhwibidung village and quickly rushed to the area.
“A search for the suspect was tactically executed at the mountain until he was cornered and subsequently placed under arrest. The suspect is expected to appear before the Naphuno Magistrate court soon facing a charge of murder. Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said.