Altercation over gambling money turns deadly

A Limpopo man is expected to appear in the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder. The 29-year-old man was arrested during a joint operation in Mopani District on Tuesday, July 30.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place on Sunday, July 28 at around 4am. “Police responded to a murder incident that was committed at Sonkwane village under the Maake policing area. Two males allegedly had an altercation over gambling money and the suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp object and fled the scene on foot afterward,” Ledwaba said. “The male victim untimely succumbed to the stabbing wounds and was declared dead by the members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) upon arrival at the scene,” he said.