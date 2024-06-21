Amanzimtoti businessman robbed, suspect nabbed after CBD shootout with police

A suspect who allegedly robbed an Amanzimtoti businessman as he returned from the bank, was apprehended following a shootout with police on Friday morning. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police arrested one suspect in connection with an armed robbery that resulted in a shootout with police at the corner of Albany Grove and Victoria Embankment in Durban.

“Reports indicate that a businessman went into the bank and withdrew money, and when he arrived at the gate of his business premises in Amanzimtoti he was allegedly accosted by three armed men. “The suspects reportedly robbed the victim of a bag containing his belongings and a small amount of money. “The bag containing the large sum of money, which the man had just withdrawn was left in his vehicle.”

Netshiunda said the Sydenham Trio Crimes team spotted the suspects’ vehicle at the corner of Broad Street and Victoria Embankment. “The suspects failed to stop and a high speed chase ensued. The suspects started shooting at the police, sparking a shootout,” he said. Netshiunda said the suspects’ vehicle came to a halt and one suspect was arrested.

He said a search is ongoing for the two suspects who “narrowly evaded arrest”. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting incident. “ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene and found that no one had sustained any injuries, although the vehicles had sustained multiple gunshots.”