Amarok driver hands himself to police after 44-year-old man was shot dead in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police arrested a 33-year-old man, after he handed himself over following the murder of 44-year-old Abel Magane at Belfast. Magane was shot and killed on Wednesday night, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“The police at Belfast received a complaint from Belfast Hospital about a man who was shot earlier, then brought in for treatment but unfortunately he succumbed upon arrival,” Mohlala said. When police officers arrived at the hospital, further details regarding the fatal incident as well as the suspected killer began to emerge. A 33-year-old man was arrested in Mpumalanga for the brutal murder of 44-year-old Abel Magane. File Picture “Details thereof indicated that the victim was allegedly shot by a man driving in a white Amarok bakkie. It was during this period when the victim was taken to hospital but sadly, he did not make it,” said Mohlala.

“A murder case was opened, and the suspect reportedly handed himself to the authorities at Belfast police station on Thursday, September 21. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.” Mohlala said the firearm has not yet been found. “The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. The deceased, Mr Abel Magane has since been identified by his family,” he said.

"The suspect is expected to appear at the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Friday, September 22, facing a murder charge." Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the suspected killer.

