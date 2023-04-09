An alleged serial rapist arrested, after two years on the run

Rustenburg - An alleged serial rapist who was on the run for two years was arrested in Klipgat, North West. The man was arrested on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm, but it turned out that he was wanted on charges of rape.

North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the 39-year-old was arrested at Sofasonke Section, Klipgat on Thursday, following a well planned tactical and crime intelligence driven operation. "The police pounced on the suspect at his residence after information was received about a man who was in possession of firearms and ammunition and looking for a potential buyer. During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a pistol. "Following preliminary crime scene investigation, it came out that the man was a wanted alleged serial rapist who evaded the arrest for the past two years. Reportedly, the suspect targeted and raped women who walked home from taverns in the early hours in Klipgat. According to information, he would also rob his victims of their personal belongings," she said.

The man led the police to his other place in Dubai Section, Mabopane, in Gauteng province where an AK 47 rifle with 33 ammunition, three magazines and 25 pistol ammunition were found hidden in a shack. The man is currently facing several charges of rape, house robbery, attempted murder and several counts of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He was expected to appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.