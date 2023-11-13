Independent Online
Monday, November 13, 2023

An altercation between two men ends in one of them shot and killed

An altercation between two men, took place in Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning. Picture: Supplied

An altercation between two men, took place in Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

A man was shot and killed following an altercation on Monday morning in Pietermaritzburg.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the incident took place on Oribi Road just after 8am.

“At this stage it appears that there was a altercation between two men, when a shooting occurred,” Jamieson said.

“One person sustained fatal injuries and the other is being treated by ALS paramedics.”

Jamieson said the crime scene was still active.

He was unable to provide details of what led to the altercation, but confirmed the South African Police Service (SAPS) were on scene.

SAPS have been approached for further information and once received will be updated.

*This is a developing story*

IOL News

