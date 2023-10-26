An Ethiopian spaza shop owner shot dead in Limpopo

An Ethiopian national who owned a spaza shop in Ndhambi village in Limpopo was shot dead.
Police said the 34-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday after closing his spaza shop around 8pm.
"Police were summoned to Nkhensani Hospital, and on their arrival, they found a medical practitioner who pointed out that the deceased sustained gunshot wounds on the upper body, resulting in his death," said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.
"Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was shot by unknown suspects while walking to his home after closing his spaza shop at about 20:00."
After he was shot, he called his brother, who transported him to a local clinic. He was later transferred to Nkhensani Hospital, where he died upon arrival.
Brigadier Mashaba said he was positively identified as Mubarak Kamal, an Ethiopian national.
The motive for the incident was not yet known at the moment.
Mashaba said the Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has directed the police to work around the clock to ensure the apprehension of those involved in the senseless killing. "Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations is urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Mzamane Mabunda, on 066 4001 100, the Crime Stop Number 086 001 0111, or the nearest police station or MySAPS app."
IOL