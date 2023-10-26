An Ethiopian spaza shop owner shot dead in Limpopo

Police said the 34-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday after closing his spaza shop around 8pm.

An Ethiopian national who owned a spaza shop in Ndhambi village in Limpopo was shot dead.

"Police were summoned to Nkhensani Hospital, and on their arrival, they found a medical practitioner who pointed out that the deceased sustained gunshot wounds on the upper body, resulting in his death," said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was shot by unknown suspects while walking to his home after closing his spaza shop at about 20:00."

After he was shot, he called his brother, who transported him to a local clinic. He was later transferred to Nkhensani Hospital, where he died upon arrival.