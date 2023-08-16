An infant and toddler among six who died in N2 Eastern Cape crash

Police on Wednesday released the identities of the six people from one family who perished after their car caught alight on the N2 near Storms River, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Wednesday. A Toyota RAV4, transporting two Swiss tourists and a Mini Cooper with six occupants, collided head-on at around 5.30pm on Sunday, said Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

The tourists sustained slight injuries, while the Mini Cooper with six occupants caught fire. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said all the deceased are from Kwazakele. They were identified as Sandile Patrick Sister, 38, who was the driver of the Mini Cooper, Noyakhe Regina Heleni, 71, Thembela Heleni, 51, Zikhona Heleni, 27, and two children, three-year-old boy Kungane Heleni and Azingce Heleni, aged one.

It is alleged the two vehicles were travelling in the opposite direction on the N2 near Storms River when they were involved in a head-on collision. “The Mini Cooper was travelling towards Western Cape and the Toyota Rav4 towards the Eastern Cape. “On impact the Mini Cooper overturned and caught alight. All the occupants in the vehicle died on impact,” she said.