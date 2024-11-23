ANC calls for accountability over Western Cape Education Department’s IT tender

The ANC has come out in response to the R1.2 billion IT tender awarded to Blue Network Consortium for the provision of Local Area Network (LAN) to Western Cape schools. “The ANC notes with absolute disgust the corrupt actions of the DA-led Western Cape Government regarding the R1.2 billion IT tender awarded to Blue Network Consortium for the provision of Local Area Network (LAN) to schools; further notes that a forensic investigation presented to Parliament’s National Assembly by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc. has revealed a web of alleged corruption, collision, maladministration, and abuse of power by officials with the provincial government and the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), with this tender being tainted by widespread irregularities and criminal conduct; acknowledgement that it is absolutely unacceptable that, despite these serious findings, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and its MEC have chosen to turn a blind eye to the corruption uncovered, option to continue honouring this dubious contract, even in the face of clear evidence of wrongdoing,” read a statement issued by the ANC.

“The DA’s National Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi has grossly abused his power by pleading ignorance, failing to act against the implicated SITA officials and allowing for their reinstatement.” “This not only undermines the rule of law but also exposes the DA’s complicity in this corrupt scheme; further acknowledges that this behaviour is an affront to the people of the Western Cape, the people of South Africa and to all who believe in transparent and accountable governance; accepts that the DA’s failure to act against the implicated officials involved further exposes the party’s inherent corruption and its complicity in the looting of public funds.” “Their inaction and attempts to cover up this corruption must be condemned as an endorsement of theft and abuse of power; calls on this House to condemn the actions of the WCED, its MEC, and the National Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies who have shown a complete disregard for the people of this province and the institutions of Parliament; and commends the Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Communications and Digital Technologies Portfolio Committee, Khusela Diko and her collective for the steadfast commitment to transparency and accountability on this matter, and for providing a shining example of leadership in the face of malfeasance,” it concludes.

This past week WCED’s spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told IOL that the tender was awarded to the winning bidder on SITA’s recommendation following their procurement process. “The WCED was not aware of any irregularities which allegedly occurred during the SITA procurement process, and SITA did not divulge any information to the WCED about alleged irregularities prior to the award being made,” said Hammond. She said five months after the contract was awarded, SITA provided the WCED with a copy of a forensic report into irregularities in the SITA process.

“No Western Cape government staff were implicated in the report. The WCED asked SITA to provide it with all relevant documentation and information which the investigators had relied on, to verify the findings made,” she said. “The WCED appointed senior counsel to consider the findings made in the report, and they concluded that none of the conclusions in the CDH report demonstrated any reviewable irregularities in the procurement process.” On that basis, Hammond said the WCED will continue to honour the contract.