ANC condemns horrific tavern shooting in Kanana, North West

In the early hours of July 27, the Kanana Location near Orkney, North West, was rocked by a tragic incident that claimed the lives of seven individuals at a local tavern in Extension 13. The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned the brutal act, describing it as reprehensible and an “assault on the safety and security of our communities”.

The horrific event led to the deaths of one female and six males, leaving several others injured. T “The actions of these individuals are beyond words. They have inflicted immense pain on the families of the victims and the entire community,“ Zuko Godlimpi, the ANC's acting national spokesperson. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured." The ANC has called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigation, emphasising the need for immediate justice.

“It is imperative that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. We urge the police to intensify their efforts, utilising all available resources to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are held accountable," Godlimpi said. The party has appealed to the community to assist the police with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects. “Let us unite in the face of this tragedy and work together to restore peace and stability in our communities,” Godlimpi said.