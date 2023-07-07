ANC councillor accused of raping boys abandons bail

Suspended ANC Councillor Tebogo Sepale, who is accused of raping two young boys, has abandoned his bail application after a brief appearance at the Orkney Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Sepale is a ward councillor in the Matlosana Local Municipality.

The 43-year-old is facing 11 provisional charges: two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child’s consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape, and one for sexual intimidation. Sepale’s alleged images and videos went viral on social media in May, in which he appears to be having sex with a young boy. NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the state was waiting for the conclusion of investigations to possibly add more charges against Sepale.

According to Mamothame, Sepale allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with one of his alleged victims. “The public is urged to refrain from circulating sexual content of any form through all mediums as it may compromise the victims and their families, as well as the investigations into the matter,’’ said Mamothame. Meanwhile, North West ANC said it suspended Sepale’s membership with immediate effect.