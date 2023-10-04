ANC councillor accused of raping boys to apply for bail

An African National Congress (ANC) councillor, who allegedly raped young boys, is expected to apply for bail. Tebogo Sepale, 43, a councillor in the Matlosana local municipality in the North West, was arrested in May after a video of him performing sexual acts with a minor went viral on social media.

In July, Sepale abandoned his bail application following a brief appearance at the Orkney Magistrates’ Court. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, he previously registered an intention to apply for bail following consultations with his attorney. NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the State was ready to propose a date for the matter to be transferred to a higher court for pretrial conferencing as investigations had been wrapped up.

“The transfer will now await the completion of the bail application, which the state intends opposing,” he said. Sepale faces 11 charges: two for statutory rape, three for violating a child with consent, one of manufacturing pornographic material, four of rape and one of sexual intimidation. The State could add more charges when the matter is transferred to a higher court. “In one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared nude pictures with the complainant; in the second case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on May 6 by the parents of the two boys, aged 15 and 17,” Mamothame said.