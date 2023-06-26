ANC councillor accused of raping two boys suspended, bail bid postponed

Pretoria - The ANC has suspended Councillor Tebogo Sepale after he appeared on Monday at the Orkney Magistrates’ Court where he was accused of raping two minor boys. Sepale, a ward councillor in the Matlosana Local Municipality, made his first appearance on Monday.

His case was postponed for further investigations and a bail application. The 43-year-old ANC councillor is facing 11 provisional charges: two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child’s consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape, and one for sexual intimidation. Sepale’s alleged images and videos went viral on social media in May, in which he appears to be having sex with a young boy.

NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Sepale’s attorney appeared on his behalf as he was absent from court for unknown reasons. “The State intends to oppose his bail application. The State is awaiting the conclusion of investigations to possibly add more charges against the accused,” said Mamothame. According to Mamothame, Sepale allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with one of his alleged victims.

Mamothame added that Sepale will remain in police custody until his next court appearance. His matter was postponed to July 7. Meanwhile, North West ANC said it suspended Sepale’s membership with immediate effect.