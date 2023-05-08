ANC councillor arrested after video of him raping teen boy goes viral

Cape Town - A local ward councillor from the North West has landed in hot water after video footage of him allegedly having sex with an underage boy went viral on social media platforms last week. The 40-year-old Klerksdorp-based ANC councillor has been arrested on two charges of rape of teen boys and a charge of crimen injuria after he allegedly sent pictures of his genitalia to one of the children.

According to the provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the crimen injuria case was registered with police last Friday. Mokgwabone said a second case was registered on Saturday by the parents of two boys, aged 15, after a video of a man having sexual intercourse with a boy went viral on social media platforms, including WhatsApp. The charges are two counts of statutory rape.

“Investigations into the incidents continue. Members of the community and civil society organisations are requested to exercise patience and allow the police to conduct investigations. In the meantime, we are not aware of allegations that the police refused to assist the complainant in the crimen injuria case. Thus, we request those who are making allegations to lodge a formal complaint for investigation,” Mokgwabone said. Police have requested the public to refrain from circulating the video. The allegations have since led to the suspension of the councillor.

According to OFM, the provincial secretary for the ANC, Louis Diremelo, said the party was shocked by the video circulating. Diremelo told the station in a statement that the councillor will face a disciplinary process. “Rising from this despicable behaviour, the ANC has suspended the membership of (the councillor) with immediate effect. This suspension will hold until the outcomes of the disciplinary process. He is suspended in terms of Rule 25.17.4 of the Constitution of the African National Congress.

“This type of behaviour goes against our values and building a cohesive society in which all people are treated with respect and dignity. We will therefore not stand idle when such tendencies rear their ugly face. We will act immediately and swiftly to root out such behaviour,” Diremelo said. The EFF in the North West has also welcomed the arrest of the ANC councillor. In a statement released via their social media platforms, the party stated the arrest of other councillors from the same district proved ANC councillors in Kanana in the Matlosana Municipality “is rotten to the core”.

“This difficult time represents the golden opportunity to liberate the community of ward 25 Kanana which has fallen into the bottom of the abyss. “This kind of heinous acts of sexual harassment and crimen injuria is highly unacceptable and warrants a decisive rejection of the ANC government by the people. “We welcome the arrest because it corroborates our contention that the ANC leaders should not be in a constitutional and statutory free zone.

“For this reason, they are not supposed to act in breach of the constitutional and statutory obligations with impunity. “It is worth noting that the EFF will dispatch the gender-based violence (GBV) desk to support the victims, their families and the grieving community of Kanana at large,” the EFF said. [email protected]