ANC councillor Sunil Brigmohan’s alleged killers to remain behind bars

Durban - The four men accused of killing former eThekwini ward councillor Sunil Brijmohan will remain behind bars. The National Prosecuting Authority said the four men appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara said the matter was postponed until February 1, for a bail application. “Accused 3 and 4 have opted to apply for bail. We will not be naming any of the accused at this stage.” Brigmohan, 46, a father of two, was killed in Cato Crest in Amanzimtoti on October 21.

A chilling video of the shooting went viral on social media. It shows two men walking up to Brigmohan. One of them takes out a firearm, shoots him and then they briskly walk away. At the time, police said the motive for the shooting was unclear and that Brigmohan had sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, a three-year-old girl was killed while sitting in the lounge of her Bonela home. The girl’s 68-year-old relative was also killed. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Cato Manor police are investigating cases of murder following an incident in which a 68-year-old man and a three-year-old girl were allegedly shot and killed by unknown people at Cardon Close in Bonela.

Story continues below Advertisement