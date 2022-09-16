ANC in KZN urges Police Minister Bheki Cele to speed up probe of surge in politically-motivated murders

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal branch of the ANC is imploring police management to expedite investigations into politically-motivated killings in the province. KZN has become infamous for the number of politically-motivated killings in recent years.

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said they had received shocking information regarding the murder of ANC councillor Zakhele Khuzwayo in Ward 11 in the KwaMaphumulo Local Municipality. "To ensure that the murderers and the masterminds behind this barbaric and senseless act do not destroy evidence, we have taken a decision to allow KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to do his work with his capable team of law enforcement agencies," Mndebele said. "We implore (Cele), who is also the chair of the the Inter-Ministerial Committee into political killings in the province, to move with speed and investigate this murder and many more others," he added.

Slain ANC councillor, Zakhele Khuzwayo. The party is also calling on MEC Sipho Hlomuka, in his role as MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, to lead a programme focusing on inculcating a culture of political tolerance as one of the critical interventions. "We want the committee to promote intra-political party peace in order to deal with intra-political party violence. We also encourage political party leadership to play a critical role in driving intra-political party conflict resolution mechanism and dialogue in the interest of peace and stability for our province and our country," Mndebele stated. Last week, Councillor Mnqobi Molife was gunned down in Margate.

Cllr Mnqobi Molife was gunned down in Margate. According to the SAPS in KZN, a case of murder has been opened at the Margate police station. The task team set up to investigate political killings in KZN was established in 2018. IOL