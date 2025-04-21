ANC leaves investigation of deputy president shooting incident to police

The ANC says it will not conduct its own investigation into the reported shooting incident that shattered the windscreen of the official car of the deputy president Paul Mashatile. The party’s national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri on Monday said the party was aware of the incident, however, it has left matters to police and has no plans to do a parallel investigation.

“The party is aware of the incident as the deputy president is constantly updating me about it. We are leaving everything to the state to investigate. We don't want to interfere with the police investigation,” said Bhengu-Motsiri. She refused to confirm whether the deputy president’s security detailed had been beefed up or not, saying that this was a very sensitive matter. The incident that happened on March 30 appeared to have been kept secret until Mashatile spoke about it on Sunday during his visit to KwaSizabantu Mission in Kranskop in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands. Before talking about his decision to come and observe the Easter sermon with the church, Mashatile first addressed the shooting incident, saying it happened on his way back home from a recent national executive committee meeting in Boksburg in Gauteng.

He said initially he thought his car was hit by stones, however, when he got home his protectors saw that the windscreen was damaged and advised that it must be taken for a checkup, as it was impossible for a bullet-proof window to be damaged by stones. It was then discovered that the damage had been caused by bullets. Mashatile said he was not worried about his safety as he is properly protected and nothing will prevent him from continuing to do his job. Mashatile's spokesperson, Keith Khoza, had previously confirmed the incident, saying the matter was not previously made public because investigators were trying to establish the type of firearm used.

Khoza said that the deputy president’s car “was hit by what appears to have been bullets”. Unconfirmed reports claim that 12 spent cartridges were found at the scene of the shooting incident. “We can confirm that there was an incident in which the car of the deputy president was hit,” he said.

Khoza said that Mashatile was in the car when the incident happened and nobody was injured as the car is bulletproof. Although Mashatile and the ANC confirmed the police investigation, police have refused to publicly discuss the matter. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said: “SAPS does not discuss or comment on the safety of the president, deputy president including cabinet members in a public domain”. The Presidential Protection Service is also investigating the incident, while a police ballistic expert has been called on to assist with the investigation.

It is understood that the ballistic expert has submitted a report on the incident to the offices of President Cyril Ramaphosa, National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, and Head of the Presidential Protection Unit Gen Wally Rhode. The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Monday said it unequivocally condemned the reported attack on Mashatile. "Reports confirm that his official vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire in what appears to have been a calculated attempt.

"The SACP expresses its deep concern about this reported attack and cautions against, among other possibilities, the degeneration of political life in our country into violence, lawlessness and bloodshed," the party said in a statement. It said the criminal act represents 'not only an assault on an individual but a direct attack on the democratic institutions of our Republic'. "Such actions are intolerable and must be met with the full force of the law.

"While we commend the swift response of the South African Police Service and the involvement of ballistic experts in investigating this matter, it is imperative that those responsible are identified and brought to justice promptly." The party said it stands in solidarity with Mashatile and reaffirmed its 'commitment to safeguarding the democratic gains of our nation'. "We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and to support efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability in our country."