ANC member in Rustenburg gunned down in suspected hit gone wrong

Rustenburg – An ANC member was gunned down in Seraleng near Rustenburg in what is suspected to be a political hit gone wrong. North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the police in Boitekong have launched a manhunt after a 36-year-old man was allegedly gunned down on Friday evening in Seraleng.

“According to reports, the victim who was accompanied by his girlfriend was shot at and fatally wounded by unknown suspects while visiting a friend at Seraleng,” Funani said. “At the time of the incident, the victim was driving his cousin’s white Ford Ranger bakkie. It is alleged that upon arrival at the friend’s place, the victim decided to use a toilet outside the house. He was on his way back from the toilet when the suspects allegedly shot and killed him.” Funani said people who were inside the house heard the vehicle driving away.

“They went to investigate a few minutes later and discovered the victim’s lifeless body lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was certified dead at the scene by paramedics while the vehicle was later found abandoned about 1.5km away from the scene.” She said the motive for the incident was yet to be determined and police were investigating a case of murder, hijacking and robbery with a firearm. The cousin is running for re-election as a ward councillor in the November 1 municipal elections, fuelling speculation that he might have taken a bullet meant for his cousin.