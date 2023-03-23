Rustenburg - ANC MP Sibusisio Kula will know in seven days whether North West High Court will grant him bail. The court reserved judgment on his bail appeal and was expected to make a ruling on the matter within seven days.

Kula, 34, lodged an appeal at the high court after the Orkney Magistrate’s Court refused him bail. He is accused of killing his wife, Jennifer, at their home in Kanana near Klerksdorp in November last year. “Advocate Benny Kalakgosi argued strongly for the State in persuading the court not to grant Kula bail, after the Orkney Magistrates’ Court denied him bail, after being charged for murdering his wife.

“His legal representative also argued for him to be granted bail. Judge Andre Petersen will apply his mind and consider all arguments and supporting documents presented in court before passing judgment,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame. He said an application had been submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature. “Police reports reveal that Kula’s wife was found murdered on November 27, 2022, in what seemed like a robbery. She was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

“The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. He told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred,” Mamothame said. Kula was arrested on January 20, after he was linked to the alleged murder. “Police investigations are still under way, and Kula will remain in police custody, pending the outcome of his bail appeal,” he said.