Rustenburg - ANC MP Sibusiso Kula accused of killing his wife, will know on Tuesday, whether he will be granted bail. Kula was arrested on January 20 after police investigations linked him to the murder of his wife.

He appeared in the Orkney Magistrate's Court last week, with the court reserving judgment on his bail application until January 31. Kula, 34, is facing a murder charge following the death of his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, 31, on November 27 at their home in Kanana near Klerksdorp, North West. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the State and the defence read affidavits in their arguments during the bail hearing.

"Kula further took a stand in his pursuit of being granted bail," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame. "The state also pleaded with the court not to grant Kula bail, as it saw no compelling circumstances.The state further argued that the offence being a schedule 6 criminal matter, should warrant the court not to grant him bail as he is charged with premeditated murder." Mamothame said police reports reveal that Kula’s wife was found murdered on November 27 in 2022, in what seemed like a robbery.

