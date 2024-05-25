ANC vs EFF Seshego shooting: Attempted murder accused Jossey Buthane granted R5,000 bail

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the gun battle between supporters of the EFF and the ANC last weekend, which left at least two people wounded at the Juju Valley in Seshego. Police said a 44-year-old African National Congress member Jossey Buthane, who is a former provincial chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters in Limpopo, was arrested in connection with the attempted murder incident that related to violence during a political party campaign on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds during a scuffle between ANC and EFF supporters last weekend, who reportedly opened gunfire at each other. Buthane was arrested on Friday. He appeared before Seshego Magistrate's Court, where he is facing a charge of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was granted bail of R5,000 and his case was postponed until July 2, 2024, for further police investigations. According to reports, Buthane was a former EFF provincial leader who fell out with the red berets Julius Malema. He was then recently unveiled as an ANC member and political tensions reportedly heightened when he said he would be moving to the ANC with hundreds of supporters.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hluani Mashaba said Bathane was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 25-year-old man who was shot during the incident. Buthane appeared before Seshego Magistrate's Court and is facing a charge of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Cases of malicious damage to property, robbery, and contravention of the Electoral Act 1998, amongst others, are still under investigation, police said.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said that she welcomed the arrest of the suspect and commended the investigating team for the breakthrough. “The police will continue to uphold the rule of law and order, thus protecting the democratic rights of all citizens to vote in a safe and secure environment. The police will act harshly against anyone who conducts himself or herself with impunity irrespective of social standing,” Hadebe said. Police said that they are continuously monitoring the areas identified as hotspots to respond to any emergencies or threats that may arise during this heightened election period.