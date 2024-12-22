Angry mob sets Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on fire

An angry mob is alleged to have set alight the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Saturday, December 21. The anger from the group is alleged to have stemmed after a man was killed allegedly at the hands of members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) at his home in Kalksteenfontein.

Videos of the burning building in Myrtle Road were circulating on social media. The sub-council chairman, Angus McKenzie confirmed the incident. “I can confirm that the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court had been set alight. It is rumoured that community members including children were stoning vehicles at the court and may be responsible for the fire,” McKenzie said.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed a death in Kalksteenfontein. “Bishop Lavis police registered an inquest following an incident on Saturday at 6.25pm at a premises in Hydrangea Street, Kalksteenfontein, where an adult male collapsed and died. “According to reports, AGU members received information about a firearm being stored at the mentioned address. At the scene, the members interviewed the adult male. While busy interviewing with the male, then he suddenly complained of chest pains and collapsed.

"Ambulance services were called to the scene and the male was declared deceased by medical personnel. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," van Wyk explained. A case of arson had been opened for the fire at the local court. The incident took place at 9pm.