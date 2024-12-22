Angry mob sets Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on fire

An angry mob is alleged to have set alight the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Saturday, December 21.
The anger from the group is alleged to have stemmed after a man was killed allegedly at the hands of members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) at his home in Kalksteenfontein.
Videos of the burning building in Myrtle Road were circulating on social media.
The sub-council chairman, Angus McKenzie confirmed the incident.
“I can confirm that the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court had been set alight. It is rumoured that community members including children were stoning vehicles at the court and may be responsible for the fire,” McKenzie said.
The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed a death in Kalksteenfontein.
“Bishop Lavis police registered an inquest following an incident on Saturday at 6.25pm at a premises in Hydrangea Street, Kalksteenfontein, where an adult male collapsed and died.
“According to reports, AGU members received information about a firearm being stored at the mentioned address. At the scene, the members interviewed the adult male. While busy interviewing with the male, then he suddenly complained of chest pains and collapsed.
“Ambulance services were called to the scene and the male was declared deceased by medical personnel. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” van Wyk explained.
@iolnews The Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court was set alight on Saturday. #fire #southafrica #fyp #buildingfire ♬ original sound - IOL NEWS
A case of arson had been opened for the fire at the local court.
The incident took place at 9pm.
“According to reports, Bishop Lavis SAPS members received a complaint of a fire at the mentioned address. On arrival, they found the front entrance to the building burning. The two security guards on duty informed them that an angry mob broke down the front gate. They entered the premises and damaged the security gate and a few windows in front of the court building,” van Wyk said.
He said the mob went to the front entrance of the court building where they set alight tyres and chairs which resulted in the front of the building burning.
“The two security guards fled and went to go hide themselves, and contacted the police. When SAPS arrived on the scene, the crowd fled the scene. Fire and Rescue was contacted and extinguished the fires. Cases of public violence and attacks on police were also registered for investigation. All these cases are still under investigation, with no arrests as yet. We appeal to anyone with information about these incidents to kindly contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or through MySAPS mobile application, anonymously,” van Wyk said.