Angry Swellendam residents go on the rampage, torch building and car over indigent benefits

The situation in Swellendam is becoming increasingly tense as disgruntled residents protested about their indigent benefits on Wednesday. On Wednesday, a municipal building and a bakkie were torched.

Violent disruptions in the town started last month when municipal offices and shops were torched and looted. In response to the residents’ actions, Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, condemned the burning of the R5.1 million Swellendam Thusong Service Centre, which was officially opened in June 2008 by the Swellendam Municipality and provides services to thousands of residents. Western Cape - N2 Route (Update): #Protesting in the central Swellendam area - ROAD CLOSED pic.twitter.com/TGBfnonlu7 — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) September 20, 2023 Bredell said: "If the centre is not operational, close to 96,000 citizens would not be able to access these services."

"It is completely unacceptable to intimidate citizens and destroy public infrastructure. The Thusong Centre and fire truck belong to the public that they serve, and acts such as these harm the people of Swellendam and the Western Cape." Bredell has also said that it is possible that the destroyed infrastructure won’t be restored soon, given the fiscal constraints. This is expected to impact citizens and communities the most. The South African Police Service (SAPS), provincial traffic authorities, and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene and monitoring the situation closely.

As a result of protests, the N2 is also currently closed due to rocks and burning tyres on the road. Traffic was being diverted to alternative routes in the meantime. The protests come as a result of an unsuccessful meeting held on Tuesday by municipal representatives, police, ward committee member Monwabisi Mtyanga, and African National Congress (ANC) councillor Julian Matthysen. At this meeting, the community raised their grievances regarding the indigent policy.

Residents are also calling for automatic rebates, for fixed electricity connection charges to be waived for pensioners, and for power to be supplied to unconnected areas. Bredell raised concern over the alleged intimidation of residents of Swellendam to not register on the indigent register, which will allow them to access subsidised basic services from the municipality, such as free water and electricity. In addition, Bredell assured that the Swellendam Municipality is currently in the process of updating its indigent register with new applications, which allows qualifying residents to receive subsidised services such as water and electricity.

"It is important that municipalities have an updated indigent register to be able to plan and budget for subsidised services as well as bulk infrastructure developments and maintenance. I also want to urge local councillors to explain to residents that there is no such thing as free services. Someone is paying for everything you receive," said Bredell. Residents have protested several times over the lack of service delivery, including on August 30, when a group marched peacefully to hand a letter to Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Francois du Rand, asking the City to provide a set number of free electricity units to indigent households. In a statement released by Du Rand on Tuesday evening following the declaration of the protest, he condemned the protest and called on residents for calm.

“It’s crucial to emphasise that individuals who choose not to participate in the shutdown have the freedom to exercise their rights, including the freedom of movement and the ability to go to work or school. During the shutdown, participants have the right to voice their concerns, but this must be done in a non-violent and lawful manner to ensure compliance with constitutional provisions. “Additionally, damaging public property during a protest will result in legal consequences. Organisations and participants who engage in violent or unlawful behaviour during a gathering may face legal consequences, including arrest and prosecution. All involved parties need to be aware of their rights and responsibilities to ensure that the gathering proceeds peacefully and within the bounds of the law,” he said. Furthermore, Du Rand stated that the decision not to support the shutdown was motivated by the need to protect the local economy and maintain municipal efficiency.