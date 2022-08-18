Another 8 suspected July unrest instigators appear in court - bringing the total to 34

Durban - Another eight alleged July unrest instigators made an appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. This brings the total number to 34 people that have been charged.

Initially, 22 people were arrested, then another four appeared in court on Monday. According to Natasha Kara, NPA spokesperson, all the accused are charged with conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson relating to the acts of looting and public violence that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal during July 2021. Kara said bail was set at R3000 each.

Part of their bail conditions included: - not to post any information regarding the case on social media. - to inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN.

- to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and or their contact number. The matter was remanded to 26 August 2022 for further investigations. IOL