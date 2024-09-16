Another alleged cable thief brutally murdered by angry community members in Limpopo

A 29-year old man succumbed to injuries after he was brutally attacked by community members in Limpopo. Police at Hlogotlou, in the Sekhukhune District have launched a search for suspects involved in the murder of the 29-year-old victim at Ngwaritsi village in Hlogotlou policing area.

The attack happened on Saturday morning, according to provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Police received information about the ongoing mob attack incident at Ngwaritsi village and they sped to the scene. “Upon their arrival they found the victim being attacked by the community assaulting with all sorts of objects, and being accused of stealing cables,” he said.

It is further alleged earlier, the angry mob had taken the besieged man to his residence to cut some cables before attacking him viciously. “The victim was rescued by the police and was taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention. Later, during the day, they received a report that the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” said Ledwaba. The deceased man has been identified as Thapelo Lekala, a resident of Ngwaritsi village.

The police are investigating murder case. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident “in the strongest possible terms” urging community members to avoid taking the law into their own hands. Hadebe urged community members across Limpopo to work with the police, and to report any criminal activities to the police to be investigated.

Last month, IOL reported that police at Giyani, in the Mopani district of Limpopo, had launched a manhunt for assailants who assaulted a 21-year-old man who later died at hospital. The incident occurred at Giyani Homu village. “Police were summoned to the local hospital after the man was transferred to the hospital with serious multiple injuries all over his body. He was certified dead,” he said.