Another arrest made in relation to R2.2 billion money laundering matter linked to building of Kusile Power Station

The latest suspect arrested in connection to the R2.2 billion matter linked to the building of the Kusile Power Station appeared in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday and was granted bail of R100,000 and subject to stringent bail conditions. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) arrested Lese'tsa Johannes Mutchinya on Wednesday morning at his residence in Gauteng. He is facing charges of money laundering the proceeds of corrupt dealings through his companies and allegedly laundered R3.1 million.

The accused joins 17 other companies and persons arrested and charged in the same case. The other accused in this matter are Matshela Koko, Hlupheka Frans Sithole, Mosima Koko (Koko’s wife), Turnkey Finishings (PTY) LTD, Dominion Capital (PTY) LTD, Koketso Aren, Firm Strategy (PTY) LTD, Thabo Owen Mokwena, Leago EPC (PTY) LTD, Leago Consolidated (PTY) LTD, Johannes Christiaan Coetzee, Watson Sebataolo Seswai, Thato Choma, Throne Concepts (PTY) LTD, German nationals, Sunil Vip and Markus Bruegmann, Impulse International (PTY) LTD and Gopal Shamji Kambi. The matter had been under investigation for over five years before the accused were eventually arrested on fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges.

The companies allegedly used to launder money are still to be added in the next court appearance. All the accused in this case are expected back in court on September 4. Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka has said that more arrests can be expected in connection to this matter.