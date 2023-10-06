Another breakthrough in KZN’s cash-in-transit heists as police arrest man, 50, with high-calibre rifles

Following a spate of cash-in-transit heists in Durban this week, police have made a breakthrough by arresting a 50-year-old man who is suspected of being involved. This week alone, police attended to three cash-in-transit heists in the eThekwini region.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation at a home in Hluthankungu, south of Durban, just after midnight on Thursday. “The suspect was found in possession of two firearms with the serial numbers filed off. “He was also found to be in possession of several rounds of ammunition of various calibres of firearms, a police bullet-resistant vest, a 16-channel signal jammer, money bags branded with the names of banking institutions, 12 bank cards, as well as 26 South African green bar-coded identity documents.”

Netshiunda said the man is allegedly linked to an attempted cash-in-transit robbery and attempted murder that occurred on the N2 south-bound near Nkombo Bridge in May 2023. “During the incident, one suspect was fatally wounded, while the other was injured when their vehicle overturned during a shootout with cash-in-transit security guards. “The injured suspect was arrested and has been in custody ever since.”

He is expected to appear in court soon. In another incident on Friday morning, four suspects who were believed to have been involved in a spate of cash-in transit robberies in the eThekwini District were shot dead in a shootout with police. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said when police arrived at the house at the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu and announced their presence, the suspects opened fire on police.