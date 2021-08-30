Another dagga bust in Mpumalanga as cops seize 273kg of cannabis worth R410K

Pretoria - Two men, aged 37 and 44, have been arrested in Mpumalanga province for the possession of dagga valued at about R410 000 at Low's Creek. The duo was arrested in the early hours of Sunday and was on Monday morning expected to appear before the Barberton Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing in drugs.

“According to the [SAPS] report, the members received information about a large volume of dagga stored at a certain house in Low's Creek. They then conducted an intelligence-driven operation and upon arrival at the house, they conducted a search where 13 bags stashed with dagga was discovered,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli. He said the dagga weighed more than 273 kilograms. “The two suspects were then arrested and charged accordingly,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has applauded SAPS members from the intelligence unit in the province, as well as the Nelspruit Flying Squad. Manamela said the arrest of the duo, and the seizing of their stash of dagga is a great success in the fight against drug-related activities in the Mpumalanga communities. Last week, two men aged 27 and 31 appeared before the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga after being found in possession of a load of dagga with an estimated street value of R58,700.

The two were arrested on Wednesday after their Toyota Corolla which was heading to Gauteng was stopped during a stop and search operation at Mzinti in Nkomazi, Mdhluli said last week. “Police then requested to search their vehicle and upon searching, 20 bags wrapped with plastic loaded with dagga weighing 39.159 kg were confiscated and the suspects were arrested hence their court appearance today,” Mdhluli said. The vehicle was also seized. Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the two accused men is from neighbouring eSwatini.