Another driver arrested for alleged theft of Eskom coal

Rustenburg - A 28-year-old truck driver was arrested for fraud and the theft of Eskom’s coal with an estimated value of R30 000. He allegedly delivered the load to an illegal coal yard in Vaalbank.

According to the Hawks, the truck was sub-contracted to collect coal from Msimbithi Coal Mine in Wonderfontein near Belfast and deliver it to Camden power station operated by Eskom in Ermelo. "It is alleged that the truck driver deviated from that route with the original coal worth approximately R30 000 and delivered it to an illegal coal yard on Bethal road in Vaalbank near Middelburg. A rubble coal mixed with stones was allegedly loaded on the truck for delivery to Camden power station. "The truck driver was intercepted by Bidvest Protea Coin Security on arrival at Camden power station and the matter was reported to the police and the matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

“The man was arrested and the truck, as well as the rubble coal mixed with stones were seized for further investigation," said Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase. He said the preliminary investigation by the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (Cats) team revealed that the criminal actions were not only meant to defraud Eskom, but to also cause irreversible damage to the machinery and derail the electricity production process. He was expected to appear in the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

In a statement, Eskom said during questioning, the truck driver admitted that he was allowed to exit the Wonderfontein Coal Mine by security, without the tarpaulins on the truck being sealed with the prescribed seals, and that the seals remained in his possession on exit. According to Eskom, the Bidvest Protea Coin Tactical Task Team, who are contracted to Eskom to investigate coal, diesel and fuel theft cases, detected the truck as it left the illegal coal yard in Middelburg. The team followed the truck to the Camden power station where it was stopped at the gate. "The driver further alleged that an employee of the mine instructed him to proceed to the illegal coal yard in Middelburg and to offload the coal before proceeding to Camden power station. He was further directed by the said mine employee to deliver the replaced coal product to Eskom – which is sub-standard obtained coal from the illegal coal yard. The trailer was sealed at the illegal coal stock yard using the issued seals after the sub-grade coal was loaded and the driver proceeded to the power station to deliver the coal," Eskom said.

Eskom general manager for security, advocate Karen Pillay, said the arrest was a significant step in their fight against crime in Eskom. An investigator from Bidvest Protea Coin was allegedly offered a R50 000 bribe for the release of the driver. The bribe was declined. Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Eskom sub-contractor Simon Majonke Shongwe, 43, appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court for charges relating to tampering with essential infrastructure at Eskom.

"On November 10, 2022, Unit 4 at Camden power station tripped, increasing load shedding. "Upon investigation, it was found that someone took bearing drain plugs for the main bearing at the same unit in the shaft, overheating and tripping the generator. As a result, the entity suffered a loss of over R1 million. Eskom’s investigation led to the arrest of the accused, hence his appearance in court,“ said Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa. The case against Shongwe was postponed to Thursday, for a formal bail application.